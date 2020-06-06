LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital decreased their target price on LYFT from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

LYFT stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,208,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,432. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of LYFT by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter worth $652,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in LYFT by 198.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,015,506 shares during the period. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in LYFT in the first quarter valued at $11,083,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

