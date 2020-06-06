Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 100,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,040. The company has a market cap of $262.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,618 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Macatawa Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

