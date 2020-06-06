Makena Capital Management LLC Makes New $685,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 589 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet stock traded up $26.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,438.39. 1,723,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,167. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,353.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,340.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total transaction of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322 shares of company stock valued at $410,071 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.