Makena Capital Management LLC Purchases 51,503 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,503 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.5% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 14,159,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.