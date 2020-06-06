Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $13.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.85. 5,531,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.01 and its 200-day moving average is $280.24. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

