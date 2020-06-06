Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.43. 656,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,145. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $95.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.