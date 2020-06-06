Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of MRVL stock remained flat at $$35.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,814,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274,081. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

