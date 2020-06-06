Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.
Shares of MRVL stock remained flat at $$35.89 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,814,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,274,081. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $36.92.
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
