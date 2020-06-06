Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $316,291.73 and approximately $4,934.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.11 or 0.02500536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071340 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

