Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is American Money Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

American Money Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.3% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $10.51 on Friday, hitting $311.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,036,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.54.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.