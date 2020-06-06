Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.96.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 113,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $10.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.88. 5,036,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.23. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.