Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDLA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Medallia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE MDLA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. 2,676,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,748. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -14.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $112.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,216 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $860,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,797,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,550,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,995,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,446,156.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,515 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,361.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 3,503,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,984,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,007,000 after buying an additional 5,997,579 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,455,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after buying an additional 4,706,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 524,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after buying an additional 691,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

