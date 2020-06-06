Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $33,391,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 33.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.