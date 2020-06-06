Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut Meet Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.30 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.74.

NASDAQ:MEET traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Meet Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meet Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meet Group news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 751,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $4,515,962.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEET. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at $30,125,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at $14,935,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter valued at $9,000,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,729,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

