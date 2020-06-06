MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

NASDAQ:MGTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 111,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.55. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,619.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $472,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.