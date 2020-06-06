Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT Raised to $21.80 at UBS Group

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $19.60 to $21.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.47.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 4,656,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,864. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,152 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

