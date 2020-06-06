Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 711,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $642.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -687.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 598,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mercer International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

