Mercury Price Down 5.7% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $810,052.54 and $1,579.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.02011563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00182021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00122586 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.