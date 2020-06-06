Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 217,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,092. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $432.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,925,000 after buying an additional 734,605 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Merus by 937.6% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merus by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 811,872 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Merus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

