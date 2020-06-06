Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 563,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,305. The stock has a market cap of $695.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

