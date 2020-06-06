Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $94.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,261. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $344,029.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock worth $2,106,471. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.