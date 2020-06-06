Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,606,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,752. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

