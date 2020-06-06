MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOFG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 68,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,573. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $333.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.71 million. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Greeff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $90,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

