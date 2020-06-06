MintCoin (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $20.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

