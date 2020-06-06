Mithril (MITH) Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017858 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,265,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.