Mizuho Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $46.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.73.

eBay stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,292,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,287,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $545,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

