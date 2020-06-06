Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 290.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million.

MOGO opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Mogo Finance Technology has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

Get Mogo Finance Technology alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mackie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.