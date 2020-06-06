Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $22.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.98. 3,217,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,937. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mongodb news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $2,707,725.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 126,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,260,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,969,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,859,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

