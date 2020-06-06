Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.14.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $22.06 on Friday, hitting $197.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,937. Mongodb has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $209,225.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,602,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mongodb by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

