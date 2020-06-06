Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $22.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 0.77. Mongodb has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $243.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.62 and its 200-day moving average is $153.94.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. The business had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $5,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,167 shares in the company, valued at $62,079,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mongodb by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Mongodb by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mongodb by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

