Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $235.15. The stock had a trading volume of 559,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,373. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $122.39 and a twelve month high of $238.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,953,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,223,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,242 shares of company stock valued at $38,838,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

