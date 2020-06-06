Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Decreased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,095 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $675,692,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after buying an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,170,000 after buying an additional 1,831,911 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,075,000 after buying an additional 1,542,397 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,757,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,300,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.