Morgan Stanley Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $670.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $584.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $697.05.

Equinix stock traded down $23.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $665.18. 508,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,176. Equinix has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $718.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $677.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after buying an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,389,000 after buying an additional 134,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,860,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

