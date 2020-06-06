Morgan Stanley Raises Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $34.00

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. ValuEngine raised Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pagerduty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Pagerduty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $528,724.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,665,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,273,956.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $100,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,356 shares of company stock worth $4,684,221. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 4th quarter valued at $107,737,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pagerduty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,130,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pagerduty by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,608,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,355,000 after acquiring an additional 662,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pagerduty by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 552,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

