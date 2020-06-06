Morgan Stanley Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $60.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.23.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $79.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $179,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $131,621,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,822,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,008,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth about $156,659,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,090 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

