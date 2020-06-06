M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $79.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.59.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,655. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.