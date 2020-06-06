Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NDAQ. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.90. 1,073,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.07. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

