Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ NTUS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,383. The stock has a market cap of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 0.85. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

