Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. 3,781,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navient will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Navient by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Navient by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after buying an additional 379,960 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

