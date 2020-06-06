Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Loop Capital currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

NAV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. 2,138,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,898. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navistar International will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Navistar International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Navistar International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

