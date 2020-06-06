Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

NAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,898. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.56. Navistar International has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navistar International will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,434,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 1,452.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 415,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after purchasing an additional 364,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

