NCR (NYSE:NCR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.89.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE NCR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,164,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,866. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NCR will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.