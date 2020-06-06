NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $369.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00483939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000736 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003228 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,673,443,013 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

