Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 827,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,556. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $133.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $70,306.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $474,983.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and sold 28,510 shares worth $2,040,623. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 741,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.