Nimiq (NIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $395,105.00

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and $395,105.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,646.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.02 or 0.02498423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.02628752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00483735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00700269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071082 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00550199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,862,802,681 coins and its circulating supply is 6,036,802,681 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

