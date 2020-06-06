Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NIU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 294,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,463. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIU. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

