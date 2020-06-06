NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NMI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of NMI from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,001,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. NMI has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NMI will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NMI by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in NMI by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

