Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 33,038,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,892,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

