Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.46. 33,038,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,892,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.