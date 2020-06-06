Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.80. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,433,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

