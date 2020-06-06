Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.14.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $10.12 on Friday, reaching $200.64. 437,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $202.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $2,070,237.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,785. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.