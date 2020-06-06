Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTRS. Bank of America reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.86.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS traded up $2.72 on Friday, reaching $90.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,615. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.28.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,449. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 429.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.